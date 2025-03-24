"Congress works against SC,ST, OBC": BJP's Kesavan criticizes DK Shivakumar over "Constitution will change" remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan on Monday criticised Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar over his reported remarks about "changing" the Constitution, accusing the Congress of being "communal" and undermining the guarantees provided to backward class communities. In a self-made video, Kesavan asserted that the real "threat" to the Constitution comes from Congress.

Kesavan also targeted Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, suggesting he was the driving force behind Shivakumar's alarming anti-constitutional remarks. "Rahul Gandhi is the real voice behind DK Shivakumar's alarming anti-constitutional remark. The communal congress is betraying and backstabbing Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji and his principles. The evil design of the Communal Congress has always been to snatch away the guarantees given to the SC/ST and OBC communities," Kesavan said.

"Congress party is the dangerous enemy which works against the SC/ST and OBC communities. Rahul Gandhi says that the Constitution is in. The real threat to the Constitution is the Congress. They want to snatch away the reservations for their SC/ST and OBCs and give it to the Muslim community to peddle their bigoted vote bank politics," he added. This comes after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar at an event on Sunday talked about the bill that provided four per cent reservation to minorities and other backward classes in public contracts in the state in an event, purportedly said that the "constitution will be changing." His remarks sparked a massive row and drew backlash from BJP leaders.

The Karnataka State Cabinet approved an amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, which aims to provide a four per cent reservation in tenders to minority contractors. The decision was taken on March 14 in a meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Cabinet Hall of the Vidhan Sabha. Official sources added that the amendment will be made after the KTPP act is tabled in the ongoing assembly session.

However, Shivakumar has clarified that the State government's decision to provide a four per cent reservation in government contracts is not exclusive to Muslims but extends to "all minority communities and backward classes." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)