Debate Sparks Over Comedian's Remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy CM

Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam emphasized that while free speech is protected by the Constitution, insults towards those in official positions are not. The controversy follows Kunal Kamra's comments on Eknath Shinde, leading to vandalism claims and assurances of further action by Shinde Sena members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:35 IST
Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent controversy ignited by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam reminded citizens that the Indian Constitution protects free speech but does not condone insults against individuals holding constitutional roles.

The ignition of tensions has resulted in reports of vandalism at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, with Kadam stating that necessary actions will ensue. Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction) General Secretary Rahool Kanal delivered a stern warning to Kamra, implying that further repercussions may follow, foreshadowing that the recent events are just a 'trailer.'

After the filing of an FIR against him and his affiliates, Kanal emphasized their intent to teach Kamra a lesson and accused the incident of being part of a conspiracy, expressing confidence in the Mumbai police's ability to unravel the truth. Khar police confirmed that the venue hosting comedian Rajat Sood was forcibly shut down, facing vandalism from Shinde Sena's youth faction.

The FIR against these actions includes several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Maharashtra Police Act. This series of events is part of the Shinde Sena's objection to Kamra's comedic content, which they claim mocks Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

