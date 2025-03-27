Left Menu

Federal Employees Challenge Termination Over DEI Policies

A group of federal employees filed a class action complaint against the U.S. government, claiming they were wrongfully terminated for their roles in implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The complaint alleges that this violates their First Amendment rights and disproportionately affects non-white men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 01:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of federal employees has filed a class action complaint, asserting they were wrongfully terminated for their involvement in implementing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The complaint, lodged with the Merit Systems Protection Board, challenges the legality of actions taken under the Trump administration's directives.

Mahri Stainnak, the former deputy director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management's DEI office, leads the complaint, which has attracted support from the American Civil Liberties Union and other advocacy groups. They argue the dismissals violate constitutional rights under the First Amendment and disproportionately target non-white male employees.

The White House, however, maintains its stance that their actions were aimed at enforcing lawful employment practices. Amidst these legal battles, the Merit Systems Protection Board continues to handle a surge in cases, as federal workers appeal their dismissals under the current administration's workforce policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

