Trump's Greenland Ambitions: A Key to National Security?

In a bold assertion, President Donald Trump reiterated his belief that the U.S. annexation of Greenland is crucial for national security. This comes as Vice President JD Vance is set to journey to the territory. Trump's remarks underline his administration's strategic vision linking Greenland to American defense policies.

Speaking to reporters, Trump stressed the significance of Greenland in maintaining robust national security. He suggested that U.S. interests could be vulnerable without Greenland's geographical advantage.

The plans for Vice President Vance's visit to Greenland underscore the administration's continued focus on the island. These moves reflect a broader strategy that has prompted discussions on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)