Canadian PM Condemns New U.S. Auto Tariffs
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the new U.S. auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, labeling them a direct attack on Canadian workers. Carney announced plans for a cabinet meeting to discuss potential trade responses and highlighted a government facility to support affected businesses financially.
In a firm rebuke, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced the new auto tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling them a direct assault on Canadian workers. The tariffs were announced on Wednesday.
During a press briefing held in Kitchener, Ontario, Carney disclosed that he would call for a high-level meeting with cabinet ministers on Thursday to strategize Canada's trade response. The government's proactive stance aims to mitigate the impact of these tariffs.
Carney also mentioned that the federal government has proactively established a substantial financial facility to provide liquidity to companies that might be adversely affected by the tariffs.
