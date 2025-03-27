Left Menu

Canadian PM Condemns New U.S. Auto Tariffs

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the new U.S. auto tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, labeling them a direct attack on Canadian workers. Carney announced plans for a cabinet meeting to discuss potential trade responses and highlighted a government facility to support affected businesses financially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 03:59 IST
Canadian PM Condemns New U.S. Auto Tariffs
Mark Carney

In a firm rebuke, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney denounced the new auto tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump, calling them a direct assault on Canadian workers. The tariffs were announced on Wednesday.

During a press briefing held in Kitchener, Ontario, Carney disclosed that he would call for a high-level meeting with cabinet ministers on Thursday to strategize Canada's trade response. The government's proactive stance aims to mitigate the impact of these tariffs.

Carney also mentioned that the federal government has proactively established a substantial financial facility to provide liquidity to companies that might be adversely affected by the tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025