Canada Gears Up for Trade Battle with U.S. Over Auto Tariffs

Canada is readying a response to new tariffs imposed on imported vehicles by U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney described Trump's move as "a direct attack" and plans to convene a high-level cabinet meeting to determine an appropriate response.

In a statement from Kitchener, Ontario, Carney declared that Canada would stand firm, defending its workers, companies, and national interests. The tariffs threaten to disrupt the integrated North American auto industry, which could lead to significant economic repercussions.

Carney hinted at Canada's options, including retaliatory tariffs worth C$155 billion, which would be implemented in stages based on U.S. actions. Ontario Premier Doug Ford stressed the importance of a united provincial response, underlining Canada's resolve not to yield under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)