Brandon Beach Nominated as U.S. Treasurer by Trump

President Donald Trump announced his selection of Georgia's Republican state Senator, Brandon Beach, as the next Treasurer of the United States. This role includes overseeing the U.S. Mint and working with the Federal Reserve. Trump expressed confidence in Beach's potential to promote fiscal responsibility and economic growth.

Updated: 27-03-2025 05:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 05:19 IST
In a significant appointment, President Donald Trump has nominated Georgia's Republican state Senator, Brandon Beach, to be the next Treasurer of the United States. This influential role entails the oversight of the U.S. Mint and maintaining a critical liaison with the Federal Reserve.

This appointment was made public by Trump through a post on Truth Social. He expressed his faith in Beach's abilities, stating, "Brandon will uphold the Values of Fiscal Responsibility, Economic Growth, and help unleash America's Golden Age."

The role of the U.S. Treasurer is pivotal to America's financial ecosystem. Beach's appointment is anticipated to bring renewed focus on fiscal responsibility and stimulate economic growth, aligning with Trump's vision for the future.

