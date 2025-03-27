Left Menu

US Eyes Strengthen Ties with Bangladesh Army through Military Hardware

The United States aims to enhance its partnership with the Bangladesh Army by considering the supply of military hardware, emphasizing regional security. Lieutenant General JB Vowell's 24-hour visit underlined shared security interests and potential collaborations. Discussions included interoperability enhancements and support for domestic security and disaster responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2025 05:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 05:29 IST
US Eyes Strengthen Ties with Bangladesh Army through Military Hardware
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The United States is taking steps to tighten its strategic military relationship with Bangladesh, offering military hardware to strengthen the Bangladesh Army's regional security role. Lieutenant General JB Vowell's brief 24-hour visit to Dhaka underscores this engagement, highlighting shared security interests and ongoing collaborations.

The US Embassy in Bangladesh asserted the importance of this military partnership, mentioning Vowell's meetings with top Bangladeshi defense officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. The meetings focused on potential acquisitions of US-origin equipment to enhance interoperability and Bangladesh's defense capabilities.

Vowell's visit, the first by such a senior US military figure since political upheavals last year, also touched upon Bangladesh's internal security challenges and upcoming joint exercises. Analysts note the growing US military focus on the region, considering geopolitical developments like those in Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025