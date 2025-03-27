US Eyes Strengthen Ties with Bangladesh Army through Military Hardware

The United States is taking steps to tighten its strategic military relationship with Bangladesh, offering military hardware to strengthen the Bangladesh Army's regional security role. Lieutenant General JB Vowell's brief 24-hour visit to Dhaka underscores this engagement, highlighting shared security interests and ongoing collaborations.

The US Embassy in Bangladesh asserted the importance of this military partnership, mentioning Vowell's meetings with top Bangladeshi defense officials, including Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman. The meetings focused on potential acquisitions of US-origin equipment to enhance interoperability and Bangladesh's defense capabilities.

Vowell's visit, the first by such a senior US military figure since political upheavals last year, also touched upon Bangladesh's internal security challenges and upcoming joint exercises. Analysts note the growing US military focus on the region, considering geopolitical developments like those in Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)