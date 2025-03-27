Confusion Surrounds Missing US Soldiers in Lithuania

NATO issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying remarks made by Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania. Rutte initially suggested they had died, but NATO emphasized their fate remains unknown.

The soldiers were part of a tactical training exercise when their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged. Recovery operations involving the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, and civilian agencies are underway.

The incident has drawn attention due to the tense geopolitical situation in the region. Lithuania, along with Latvia and Estonia, shares complex relations with neighboring Russia, especially following Ukraine's invasion in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)