Confusion Surrounds Missing US Soldiers in Lithuania

NATO clarified comments from its Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggesting that four US soldiers missing in Lithuania had died; their fate remains unconfirmed. The soldiers were last seen in a submerged Hercules vehicle. Recovery efforts by US and Lithuanian forces are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 27-03-2025 07:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 07:38 IST
NATO issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying remarks made by Secretary-General Mark Rutte regarding four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania. Rutte initially suggested they had died, but NATO emphasized their fate remains unknown.

The soldiers were part of a tactical training exercise when their Hercules armored vehicle was found submerged. Recovery operations involving the U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, and civilian agencies are underway.

The incident has drawn attention due to the tense geopolitical situation in the region. Lithuania, along with Latvia and Estonia, shares complex relations with neighboring Russia, especially following Ukraine's invasion in 2022.

