Court Halts Trump's $3 Trillion Funding Freeze

A U.S. federal appeals court has upheld a block on Donald Trump's freezing of government financial aid. This comes after lower court interventions, amid claims of executive overreach from Democratic states. The Trump administration's potential Supreme Court appeal is pending, as allegations of powers abuse continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 09:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to uphold a lower court order that blocks former President Donald Trump's attempt to freeze $3 trillion in federal financial assistance. This decision maintains the status quo as the government seeks to appeal.

Initially, U.S. District Judge John McConnell issued the injunction upon request from Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia. They argued that the Trump administration had overstepped its authority with a January 27 memo that announced the freeze.

The U.S. Supreme Court may become involved if the White House decides to appeal the decision. This case underscores the tension between the executive branch and Congress regarding financial decision-making powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

