Court Halts Trump's $3 Trillion Funding Freeze

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to uphold a lower court order that blocks former President Donald Trump's attempt to freeze $3 trillion in federal financial assistance. This decision maintains the status quo as the government seeks to appeal.

Initially, U.S. District Judge John McConnell issued the injunction upon request from Democratic attorneys general from 22 states and the District of Columbia. They argued that the Trump administration had overstepped its authority with a January 27 memo that announced the freeze.

The U.S. Supreme Court may become involved if the White House decides to appeal the decision. This case underscores the tension between the executive branch and Congress regarding financial decision-making powers.

