Supreme Court Ruling: A Landmark Victory for Parental Rights

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked several California laws that restricted parents from accessing information about their transgender children's gender identity without consent. This decision marks a significant victory for religious parents challenging these protections.

In a 6-3 decision, powered by its conservative justices, the court granted an emergency request from challengers, reinstating a judge's ruling that privacy and anti-discrimination laws compromised parental and religious rights under the U.S. Constitution. A federal appeals court had previously suspended this ruling.

The case is part of broader disputes over transgender rights in the U.S., with conservative justices inclined to limit such rights. Advocates argue for privacy to protect against hostility, but challengers claim these laws enforce 'secret gender transitions' from parents, undermining family and religious rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)