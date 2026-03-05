Left Menu

Security vs. Religious Practice: Court Ruling at Mumbai Airport

The Bombay High Court denied a petition from taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers seeking to offer namaz in a previously demolished shed at Mumbai's airport, citing security concerns. The court emphasized that religious practices cannot supersede security measures, particularly in high-risk areas like airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:32 IST
Security vs. Religious Practice: Court Ruling at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court ruled against granting permission to taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to conduct namaz at a demolished shed near Mumbai's airport, emphasizing the precedence of security over religious practices.

A petition filed by a drivers' union requested that they be allowed space near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during Ramzan. However, the court highlighted serious security concerns in the airport's vicinity.

While directing authorities to find potential alternative sites, the court firmly noted that securing the airport was paramount, insisting that religious rights do not extend to public safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transformation

SPEX 2026: BMC Helix Unites Global Leaders for AI-Driven ServiceOps Transfor...

 Global
2
Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Prisoner Exchange: Bridging Divides Amidst Ongoing Conflict

 Russia
3
Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

Cuba's Power Grid Reconnects Amid Political Tensions

 Cuba
4
Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

Conservative Anglicans Challenge Archbishop's Authority

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026