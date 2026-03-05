Security vs. Religious Practice: Court Ruling at Mumbai Airport

The Bombay High Court ruled against granting permission to taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers to conduct namaz at a demolished shed near Mumbai's airport, emphasizing the precedence of security over religious practices.

A petition filed by a drivers' union requested that they be allowed space near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport during Ramzan. However, the court highlighted serious security concerns in the airport's vicinity.

While directing authorities to find potential alternative sites, the court firmly noted that securing the airport was paramount, insisting that religious rights do not extend to public safety risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)