South Sudan on Edge: Riek Machar's Arrest Spurs Fears of Renewed Civil War

South Sudan's opposition leader, Riek Machar, has been detained amid rising tensions, sparking fears of a renewed civil conflict. The UN has called for restraint and adherence to the 2018 peace agreement, which ended a bloody civil war. Recent clashes and Machar's arrest threaten the fragile peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:19 IST
  • South Sudan

South Sudan is facing heightened tensions as the main opposition party reports the arrest of its leader, Riek Machar, by government forces. The incident raises alarm over the potential collapse of the 2018 peace agreement, which ended a brutal five-year civil war.

The United Nations has issued urgent calls for all parties to maintain the fragile peace. UN mission head Nicholas Haysom emphasized the importance of restraint, following reports of Machar's detention, as clashes erupted between his supporters and government troops in the north.

Since February, escalations have been noted when Machar's aligned White Army attacked a government base, prompting retaliatory airstrikes. This renewed violence has led to fatalities and increased fears of a return to widespread conflict if peace efforts falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

