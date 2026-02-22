Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon: Rising Tensions Unleash Lethal Force

The Israeli Defense Forces conducted airstrikes in eastern Lebanon, leaving at least 12 dead, as tensions escalate in the aftermath of the 2024 ceasefire. Targeting Hezbollah and Hamas positions, including command centers, the IDF claimed these measures were crucial to neutralizing threats from these militant groups.

Hezbollah announced the deaths of eight operatives, highlighting the gravity of the strikes, including the loss of senior figure Hussein Mohammed Yaghi. The group condemned the attacks as a violation of the ceasefire and affirmed its stance of military resistance, raising concerns of renewed conflict in the region.

Simultaneously, the IDF acknowledged a drone strike in southern Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, reportedly killing two Hamas members. These actions continue to challenge the truce, highlighting the fragile nature of peace efforts following intense hostilities and regional complexities.

