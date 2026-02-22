Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon: Rising Tensions Unleash Lethal Force

At least 12 people died in Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon, escalating tensions post the 2024 ceasefire. IDF affirmed attacks on command centers amid claims of aggression from Hezbollah. The situation underscores ongoing conflicts since its flare-up a year ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:27 IST
Visuals of Israel airstrikes (Photo/X@idfonline) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces conducted airstrikes in eastern Lebanon, leaving at least 12 dead, as tensions escalate in the aftermath of the 2024 ceasefire. Targeting Hezbollah and Hamas positions, including command centers, the IDF claimed these measures were crucial to neutralizing threats from these militant groups.

Hezbollah announced the deaths of eight operatives, highlighting the gravity of the strikes, including the loss of senior figure Hussein Mohammed Yaghi. The group condemned the attacks as a violation of the ceasefire and affirmed its stance of military resistance, raising concerns of renewed conflict in the region.

Simultaneously, the IDF acknowledged a drone strike in southern Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, reportedly killing two Hamas members. These actions continue to challenge the truce, highlighting the fragile nature of peace efforts following intense hostilities and regional complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

