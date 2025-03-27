Left Menu

Turkish Court Releases AFP Journalist Amid Protests

Yasin Akgul, an Agence France-Presse journalist, was released by a Turkish court after being detained during protests over Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu's arrest. The detainment of Imamoglu, a key political rival to President Erdogan, spurred widespread demonstrations against the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:07 IST
Turkish Court Releases AFP Journalist Amid Protests
journalist
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant development, a Turkish court has released Agence France-Presse journalist Yasin Akgul, who was detained while reporting on mass protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

The arrest of Imamoglu, viewed as a major opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has sparked Turkey's largest anti-government demonstrations in a decade, with widespread arrests reported nationwide. Akgul was among seven journalists jailed pending trial for attending unlawful protests, according to court documents.

During the protests, President Erdogan dismissed the gatherings as mere "show," while opposition groups insist these legal actions are politically charged, aiming to neutralize electoral threats to Erdogan. The Turkish government maintains that its judicial system operates independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025