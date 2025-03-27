Turkish Court Releases AFP Journalist Amid Protests

In a significant development, a Turkish court has released Agence France-Presse journalist Yasin Akgul, who was detained while reporting on mass protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

The arrest of Imamoglu, viewed as a major opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has sparked Turkey's largest anti-government demonstrations in a decade, with widespread arrests reported nationwide. Akgul was among seven journalists jailed pending trial for attending unlawful protests, according to court documents.

During the protests, President Erdogan dismissed the gatherings as mere "show," while opposition groups insist these legal actions are politically charged, aiming to neutralize electoral threats to Erdogan. The Turkish government maintains that its judicial system operates independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)