Controversy Arises Over Punjab's 'Directionless' Budget

The Punjab budget for 2025-26, unveiled by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, has been criticized by opposition parties as directionless. Key promises, including a monthly payout to women, remain unfulfilled. Questions arise over fiscal management and industrial support. Critics highlight the lack of funds for farming and industrial incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The unveiling of Punjab's 2025-26 budget by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has sparked controversy, with opposition parties labeling it as 'directionless and aimless'. A significant point of contention is the unfulfilled promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women, drawing sharp criticism from various political figures.

Opposition leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, have accused the AAP government of betraying the people of Punjab by failing to allocate funds for key sectors such as farming and industry. The lack of incentives for crop diversification and industrial promotion has further fueled the debate.

Fiscal responsibility is under scrutiny as well, with concerns over Punjab's debt ratio and revenue deficits. Critics question the government's financial strategies, particularly in mobilizing resources from sectors like sand mining. Ongoing discussions in the Assembly highlight the deepening political divide over the budget's direction and priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

