US Defense Secretary reaffirms 'ironclad' commitment to the Philippines
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-03-2025 07:55 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 07:55 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines during his meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday.
Hegseth, who is in the Philippines as part of a trip to Asia, emphasised the strong alliance, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.
"Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country, considering the threats from the communist Chinese," Hegseth said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines
- Philippine
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- Hegseth
- Pete Hegseth
- U.S.
- Asia
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Secrecy Breach Divides Washington: Hegseth's Text Scandal
Hegseth's Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening US-Philippine Ties
Hegseth's Controversial Texts Stir Debate Over U.S. Military Actions
Defense Secretary Hegseth Under Scrutiny Over Unclassified Chat
Revealed Texts Spark Controversy: Hegseth's Signal Chat on Yemen Strike