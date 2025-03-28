Left Menu

US Defense Secretary reaffirms 'ironclad' commitment to the Philippines

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 28-03-2025 07:55 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines during his meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday.

Hegseth, who is in the Philippines as part of a trip to Asia, emphasised the strong alliance, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations.

"Deterrence is necessary around the world, but specifically in this region, in your country, considering the threats from the communist Chinese," Hegseth said.

