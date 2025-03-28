Left Menu

Political Apology Sparks Social Media Storm in Kerala

Kerala BJP vice president B Gopalakrishnan apologizes to former minister P K Sreemathi to settle a defamation case. Despite this, CPI(M) targets him on social media. Gopalakrishnan claims his apology upholds political dignity, though unsubstantiated remarks continue to fuel controversy online.

  • Country:
  • India

BJP vice president B Gopalakrishnan has caught the ire of CPI(M) members following a public apology to former minister P K Sreemathi, which he issued to resolve a defamation lawsuit. The case stemmed from accusations he made during a 2018 TV debate.

In a surprising move, Gopalakrishnan expressed regret without being forced, asserting his commitment to honor in politics. However, CPI(M) is attempting to portray his gesture as insincere, using social media to circulate misleading narratives about the apology.

The defamation case, involving allegations against Sreemathi concerning a fraudulent company, was settled after Gopalakrishnan acknowledged the lack of evidence for his claims, leading to widespread discussions on the political stage in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

