Opposition Members Ejected: Dissent Over Delayed Aid Sparks Uproar in Delhi Assembly

During a heated session in the Delhi Assembly, several opposition MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, were ejected for disrupting proceedings. AAP legislators protested the BJP's delay in providing promised financial assistance to women. The government formed a committee to implement the aid scheme but faced criticism for slow progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 12:26 IST
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tension erupted in the Delhi Assembly as several opposition MLAs were escorted out during the Question Hour by Speaker Vijender Gupta. The incident occurred amid allegations that they disrupted proceedings over the delayed implementation of a promised welfare scheme for women.

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs raised concerns, prominently displaying posters and pamphlets questioning the BJP-led government's unfulfilled election promise to provide monthly financial aid to women. The protest gained momentum following AAP MLA Surender Kumar's inquiry about the status of the Rs 2,500 Mahila Samriddhi Yojna assistance.

In response, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Verma stated that a committee had been established to expedite the scheme's roll-out. Nonetheless, chaos ensued, leading to further dismissals, as opposition members accused the government of avoiding discussions on unrelated issues such as the CAG report on the Delhi Transport Corporation, heightening tensions in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

