Trump Hosts Iftar Amid Middle East Tensions

US President Donald Trump hosted an Iftar dinner at the White House, asserting his administration's commitment to the Muslim community. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistani security forces conducted successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:05 IST
US President Donald Trump hosted an Iftar dinner at the White House, thanking Muslims for their support and highlighting his administration's efforts to establish peace in the Middle East. Trump emphasized his commitment to fulfilling promises made to the Muslim community amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Beijing. The dialogue between the leaders aimed to bolster bilateral relations and cooperation on various global issues, as reported by official media.

In other news, Pakistan's security forces succeeded in eliminating at least 11 terrorists during four separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The military's media wing confirmed these operations took place between March 26 and 27, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

