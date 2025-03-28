BJP's Alliance Strategy Unfolds in Tamil Nadu Ahead of 2026 Elections

BJP's Tamil Nadu unit head, K Annamalai, has affirmed that the central leadership will soon address the strategy for alliances as the state assembly polls approach. The party seeks to dislodge the current DMK government, citing allegations of corruption and ineffective governance.

The move comes amid speculations about reviving ties with AIADMK, especially after Edappadi K Palaniswami's meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah. Annamalai is scheduled to meet Shah, discussing the state's political direction and examining potential alliances to strengthen the BJP's position.

Furthermore, Annamalai criticized actor-turned-politician Vijay's comments, underlining that people favor 'politics of performance' over rhetoric. Reflecting on current developments, the BJP emphasizes resolving issues like the fishermen's challenges, marking its commitment to tangible improvements for Tamil Nadu.

