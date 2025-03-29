Left Menu

Ex-Haitian Mayor Found Guilty of Visa Fraud in U.S.

Jean Morose Viliena, a former Haitian mayor, was convicted by a U.S. jury for lying about his violent actions against political opponents to get a green card. Found guilty of visa fraud, Viliena faces sentencing amid ongoing appeals of a prior multi-million dollar civil judgment against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 03:09 IST
Ex-Haitian Mayor Found Guilty of Visa Fraud in U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a courtroom in Boston, a former Haitian mayor's dark past caught up with him as Jean Morose Viliena was convicted of visa fraud. Prosecutors accused him of lying about orchestrating violence against his political opponents to secure U.S. residency.

Viliena, who once led a grisly campaign of violence in Les Irois, Haiti, was found guilty of three counts of visa fraud. The conviction emerged shortly after a civil jury made him liable for $15.5 million to victims of his brutal past. Viliena insists on his innocence and has appealed the civil verdict.

Prosecutors allege that Viliena, after becoming mayor in 2006, committed or ordered atrocities including maiming and killing adversaries. His history stands as a stark reminder of Haiti's broader conflicts, bringing attention to the continued necessity of legal redress within international frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025