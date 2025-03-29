Left Menu

Maharashtra's Commitment to Election Promises and Farmer Welfare

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured citizens that the government will honor all election manifesto promises, including increased support for farmers and welfare schemes. Amid financial constraints, Shinde emphasized balanced state finances, and announced future aid increases under the Ladki Bahin Yojana once conditions improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:34 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reaffirmed the state's commitment to fulfilling its election manifesto promises during a public address on Saturday. This comes amid recent discussions triggered by Finance Minister Ajit Pawar's remarks on crop loan waivers.

Shinde emphasized the government's dedication to maintaining a balanced financial approach, ensuring funds are available for welfare projects, development, and salaries. If financial conditions allow, the Ladki Bahin Yojana's monthly aid will increase from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

The Deputy Chief Minister underscored past and ongoing support for farmers, including a Rs 16,000 crore relief fund for crop damage and significant allocations for allied agricultural ventures. He defended the Saugat-e-Modi scheme, citing its success in poverty alleviation and ration distribution.

