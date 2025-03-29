BJP Protests Karnataka Milk Price Hike as Congress Faces Backlash
BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra announced an overnight protest against the Congress government’s price hikes, including recent milk price increases, at Bengaluru's Freedom Park. Vijayendra criticized the Congress for multiple price hikes, calling them their 'Ugadi gift.' The government defends it as a move to support dairy farmers.
On Saturday, BJP Karnataka President and MLA BY Vijayendra announced plans for an overnight sit-in protest against the Congress government's recent price hikes, particularly the increase in milk prices. The protest is scheduled for April 2 at 11 AM at Freedom Park, Bengaluru.
Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra stated that the protest would involve all BJP MLAs, Legislative Council members, former MLAs, candidates from the last Assembly elections, district presidents, and other state office bearers. They aim to contest the Congress government's decision to increase milk prices by Rs 4, marking the third such hike.
Defending the price hike, Karnataka Milk Federation Chairman Bheema Naik noted that Nandini milk would now reflect the cost of production and processing, a move aimed at supporting farmers. Naik explained that milk prices in Karnataka remained lower compared to other Indian states, and the additional revenue would directly benefit farmers.
