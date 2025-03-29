Assam CM Sarma Calls for Unity Amid Tribal Elections, Warns of Illegal Immigration Threat

In a powerful speech at an election rally in Goalpara's Dudhnoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called for unity among the state's tribal and linguistic communities to combat the menace of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Sarma urged the populace to stay united under the BJP's leadership, asserting that this cohesion is crucial to safeguarding their future.

The BJP, allying with Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM), aims to retain control in the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council polls. Sarma stated that harmony established by the BJP has deterred illegal immigrants, while blaming the Congress for past violence, urging them to apologize for the deaths during the autonomous council movement.

Sarma also promised developmental schemes, with a focus on empowering women and youth, pledging financial support to women self-help groups for economic activities. The upcoming RHAC election features significant stakes, with 40 seats up for grabs and vote counting scheduled for April 4.

