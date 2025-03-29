Tension Eases in Mothabari as Authorities Ensure Control After Clashes

In the aftermath of violent clashes between groups in West Bengal's Malda district, law enforcement officials report that stability has been restored in the troubled region of Mothabari. Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, confirmed the containment of the situation, with 61 arrests made thus far.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of Police for the North Bengal Region, elaborated on the strong police presence, having deployed over three companies to ensure peace. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders criticized the state's handling of the unrest, planning protests against perceived administrative shortcomings.

Additional measures include temporary internet suspension in three areas to prevent the spread of misinformation. Political tensions are evident as the opposition demands further security measures, with BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari urging the involvement of Central Armed Police Forces for enhanced protection of specific communities.

