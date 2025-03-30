American Woman Freed from Taliban Custody

An American woman, Faye Dail Hall, was released from Taliban custody in Afghanistan after being detained for using a drone without authorization.

The deal for Hall's freedom was negotiated by Qatari intermediaries. Zalmay Khalilzad, a former US ambassador to Afghanistan, confirmed the news with a photograph and noted her forthcoming return home.

This release is the latest in a series, including the recent freedom of an airline mechanic from Atlanta and a previous successful negotiation for two others mediated on the final day of the Biden administration.

