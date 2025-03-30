Left Menu

American Woman Freed from Taliban Custody

Faye Dail Hall, detained in Afghanistan by the Taliban for unauthorized drone use, was released. Qatari negotiators brokered the deal, with former US ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad confirming the release. Hall is the fourth American freed since January, following an airline mechanic's recent release.

American Woman Freed from Taliban Custody
  • Country:
  • United States

An American woman, Faye Dail Hall, was released from Taliban custody in Afghanistan after being detained for using a drone without authorization.

The deal for Hall's freedom was negotiated by Qatari intermediaries. Zalmay Khalilzad, a former US ambassador to Afghanistan, confirmed the news with a photograph and noted her forthcoming return home.

This release is the latest in a series, including the recent freedom of an airline mechanic from Atlanta and a previous successful negotiation for two others mediated on the final day of the Biden administration.

