Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Australia is bracing for potential economic impacts as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to hold crucial talks with U.S. President Donald Trump concerning new tariffs.

Amid Australia's election campaign, Albanese emphasized constructive engagements with U.S. officials, highlighting his previous two discussions with Trump. He aims to address tariffs that may affect Australian exports.

As both leaders vie for popular support, the tariff issue has become pivotal, with Albanese advocating for Australia's exemption and emphasizing affordability in healthcare and living costs.

