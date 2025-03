Ecuador's Political Power Struggle: Noboa vs. Abad

Ecuadorian political tensions escalated as President Daniel Noboa appointed Cynthia Gellibert as interim vice president, sidelining elected Vice President Veronica Abad.

The ongoing feud focuses on presidential responsibilities during Noboa's campaign, with Abad asserting her right to assume the presidency, notwithstanding her suspension for alleged insubordination.

This conflict unfolds as Noboa faces Luisa Gonzalez in an April re-election bid, a rematch of the 2023 snap election.

