A Tribute to Ambedkar: Building Inclusive Bharat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that a developed and inclusive Bharat would be a true homage to Dr B R Ambedkar. During his Nagpur visit, Modi paid respects at Deekshabhoomi, where Ambedkar adopted Buddhism. He highlighted the need for equality and justice, echoing Ambedkar's principles.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on Sunday that fostering a developed and inclusive Bharat would be the true tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar, the principal framer of the Indian Constitution.
During his visit to Nagpur on Monday, PM Modi paid respects at Deekshabhoomi, the site where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with his followers in 1956. Modi paid homage to Ambedkar's mortal remains kept there.
In his Hindi-written message in the venue's visitor diary, Modi expressed his honor at visiting Deekshabhoomi, one of the five 'Panchthirth' of Ambedkar. He noted the site embodies Ambedkar's vision of social harmony, equality, and justice.
Modi further stated that Deekshabhoomi inspires momentum towards a society of equal rights for all, especially the underprivileged. He expressed confidence that during this 'Amrit Kaalkhand', India's progress will be elevated by embracing Ambedkar's teachings.
