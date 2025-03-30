Left Menu

Political Reconciliation: Nitish Kumar's Pledge to BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assured Amit Shah that he would not part ways with the BJP again, having done so twice 'by mistake'. Amid unfolding projects and election plans, Kumar's commitment emphasizes political stability and strategic alliances ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:15 IST
Political Reconciliation: Nitish Kumar's Pledge to BJP
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has vowed not to break ties with the BJP once more, describing his previous departures as mistakes. His promise came during a joint event with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna, as they unveiled multiple projects.

The assurance comes as assembly elections loom, highlighting a strategic effort for political stability and unity. Shah, known for his tactical acumen, expressed confidence in a sweeping victory, emphasizing the significance of Bihar's results reverberating nationally.

Throughout the event, Kumar emphasized the improvements under JD(U)-BJP rule, contrasting with the past governance, while suggesting internal party issues were behind past separations. His loyal return to the BJP underscores the strategic recalibrations in state and national political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

