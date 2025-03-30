Trump Threatens Iran with Bombings, Tariffs Over Nuclear Talks
President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with bombings and secondary tariffs if Tehran fails to reach a nuclear agreement with the U.S. He stated the consequences of not making a deal could mirror actions taken four years ago. The ultimatum aims to push Iran towards negotiation.
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Iran about potential bombings and secondary tariffs should Tehran not reach an agreement with Washington regarding its nuclear program.
In a telephone interview with NBC, Trump said, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing." He emphasized the possibility of implementing secondary tariffs much like actions taken four years ago.
The threats are part of a broader strategy to compel Iran into negotiating a deal with the U.S., highlighting escalating tensions between the two nations.
