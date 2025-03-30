President Murmu's Mumbai Visit for RBI's 90th Year Commemoration

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit Mumbai from March 31 to April 1. This visit marks a significant occasion as she will attend the 90th anniversary closing ceremony of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to a statement from her office, President Murmu will arrive in the bustling city of Mumbai on the evening of March 31. The following day, she is expected to grace the event, celebrating a milestone for the RBI.

This announcement was made public on Sunday, highlighting the importance of the RBI's 90th year in service and the esteemed presence of President Murmu in the commemorative activities.

