Ram Rajya Dawn: BJP's Historic Comeback in Delhi

In a significant political development, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta proclaimed the BJP's return to power in Delhi as the dawn of 'Ram Rajya', signifying a new era in the region's governance.

Gupta participated in a celebratory procession in Pitampura, marking both the party's victory and the start of the Hindu New Year and Navratri. She expressed hopes for prosperity and happiness to envelop the lives of Delhi's residents.

With a decisive victory in the February assembly polls, BJP captured 48 out of 70 seats, overthrowing the decade-long rule of the AAP. Gupta, offering prayers for peace and progress at the Katyayani Devi Temple, emphasized the importance of cultural heritage and the BJP's commitment to making India a 'vishwaguru'.

