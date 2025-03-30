Left Menu

Rajasthan Day: Delhi BJP ST Morcha Voices Community Demands

The Delhi BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha used Rajasthan Day to voice their community's demands to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. During the event, Gupta promised that their concerns would be addressed, while the BJP's state president assured necessary facilities for Rajasthanis living in Delhi.

On the occasion of Rajasthan Day, the Delhi BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha presented their community's demands to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The gathering, which included Morcha President C L Meena and BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, focused on addressing the concerns of the Rajasthan community in Delhi.

Chief Minister Gupta assured the Morcha members that their issues would receive attention. Virendra Sachdeva also promised that Rajasthanis residing in Delhi would be provided with 'necessary facilities' to meet their needs.

During the event, Gupta was honored and highlighted the Modi government's inclusive development slogan, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' The symbolic honor reminded her of Khatu Shyam Baba and the valorous women warriors of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

