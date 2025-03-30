Rajasthan Day: Delhi BJP ST Morcha Voices Community Demands

On the occasion of Rajasthan Day, the Delhi BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha presented their community's demands to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The gathering, which included Morcha President C L Meena and BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, focused on addressing the concerns of the Rajasthan community in Delhi.

Chief Minister Gupta assured the Morcha members that their issues would receive attention. Virendra Sachdeva also promised that Rajasthanis residing in Delhi would be provided with 'necessary facilities' to meet their needs.

During the event, Gupta was honored and highlighted the Modi government's inclusive development slogan, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' The symbolic honor reminded her of Khatu Shyam Baba and the valorous women warriors of Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)