Trump Hints at Ambitions Beyond Two Terms

Former President Donald Trump hinted at serving a third term, suggesting possibilities to bypass the U.S. Constitution. Despite constitutional limits, Trump expressed his interest in continuing his presidency, citing his popularity among Americans. His claims faced scrutiny as historical approval ratings by other presidents were higher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:22 IST
Donald Trump

In a surprising declaration, Donald Trump has expressed a desire to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit. During an NBC News interview, Trump hinted at potential ways to pursue a third term, although he refrained from providing specifics.

The discussion with NBC's Kristen Welker revealed Trump's musings on the possibility of remaining in power, despite existing legal constraints. The 22nd Amendment, enacted in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt's historic four-term presidency, explicitly prohibits more than two presidential terms.

While Trump's ambitions seem to challenge constitutional norms, his assertions about holding unprecedented popularity were debunked by historical data, which showed higher ratings for past presidents in crisis events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

