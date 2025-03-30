Trump Hints at Ambitions Beyond Two Terms

In a surprising declaration, Donald Trump has expressed a desire to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional two-term limit. During an NBC News interview, Trump hinted at potential ways to pursue a third term, although he refrained from providing specifics.

The discussion with NBC's Kristen Welker revealed Trump's musings on the possibility of remaining in power, despite existing legal constraints. The 22nd Amendment, enacted in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt's historic four-term presidency, explicitly prohibits more than two presidential terms.

While Trump's ambitions seem to challenge constitutional norms, his assertions about holding unprecedented popularity were debunked by historical data, which showed higher ratings for past presidents in crisis events.

