Trump's Frustration with Putin and Zelenskyy Amid War Challenges
President Donald Trump expressed deep frustration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amidst ongoing negotiations to end the war. Despite progress claims, Trump criticized both leaders and hinted at potential new sanctions and tariffs against Russia as military tensions escalate in Ukraine.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump lashed out at both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, expressing frustration over their stalled peace negotiations.
In an interview with NBC News from Mar-a-Lago, Trump voiced anger at Putin's dismissive comments about Zelenskyy and hinted at new sanctions against Russia. Despite Trump's insistence on 'making progress,' he acknowledged the 'tremendous hatred' between the two leaders complicating truce efforts.
Amid accusations of prolonging talks to gain an advantage, Ukraine reported intensified Russian attacks, with drones targeting Kharkiv's civilian areas. As both sides brace for fresh offensives, the peace talks' outcome remains uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations
Trump Invokes Wartime Powers: Alien Enemies Act Revived Amidst Legal Tug-of-War
Waratahs Coach Frustrated After Tough Loss to Reds
Judge Blocks Trump's Wartime Law Invocation Against Venezuelan Gang