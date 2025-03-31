Left Menu

Trump's Frustration with Putin and Zelenskyy Amid War Challenges

President Donald Trump expressed deep frustration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy amidst ongoing negotiations to end the war. Despite progress claims, Trump criticized both leaders and hinted at potential new sanctions and tariffs against Russia as military tensions escalate in Ukraine.

President
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump lashed out at both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, expressing frustration over their stalled peace negotiations.

In an interview with NBC News from Mar-a-Lago, Trump voiced anger at Putin's dismissive comments about Zelenskyy and hinted at new sanctions against Russia. Despite Trump's insistence on 'making progress,' he acknowledged the 'tremendous hatred' between the two leaders complicating truce efforts.

Amid accusations of prolonging talks to gain an advantage, Ukraine reported intensified Russian attacks, with drones targeting Kharkiv's civilian areas. As both sides brace for fresh offensives, the peace talks' outcome remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

