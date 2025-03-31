Mamata Banerjee Urges Unity Amidst Political Provocations

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has issued a strong appeal to maintain unity and resist provocations that might spark communal unrest. She reassured citizens at an Eid prayers gathering on Red Road that her administration stands with the minority communities, vowing to prevent any attempts to incite tensions.

Dismissing the divisive rhetoric of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Banerjee questioned whether the party intended to alter the Indian Constitution because of its issues with minority groups. She reaffirmed her commitment to religious harmony while criticizing the BJP's approach, labeling it 'jumla politics'.

Accompanied by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, the leaders highlighted their party's resistance to the BJP in previous elections. They reiterated their stance against division, emphasizing unity across communities. Abhishek Banerjee underscored the message of interfaith solidarity, urging people to see beyond communal lenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)