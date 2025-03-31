Tariq Anwar's Hopeful Stand Against the Waqf Bill
Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar expresses hope that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will oppose the controversial Waqf Bill in Parliament. Speaking at Gandhi Maidan on Eid, Anwar emphasizes the importance of Kumar taking a stand in favor of Muslims, resisting BJP pressure.
- India
Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday expressed optimism that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would oppose the controversial Waqf Bill when introduced in Parliament.
Addressing reporters at Gandhi Maidan during Eid celebrations, Anwar underscored the need for Kumar to showcase genuine support for Muslim concerns, beyond mere symbolism.
Anwar urged Kumar to maintain his secular image and resist aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party's stance, suggesting that Kumar's support is critical, considering the BJP's dependence on allies for maintaining power.
