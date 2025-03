Criticism Mounts Against Naidu's Privatization Policies

YSRCP leader A Rambabu has slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over his inclination towards privatization, accusing him of neglecting welfare schemes.

Rambabu criticized Naidu's P4 initiative as an extension of his privatization agenda, aimed at avoiding accountability for poverty alleviation and neglecting key electoral promises.

The former minister also took aim at Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of supporting Naidu's policies to further their political goals, particularly elevating Nara Lokesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)