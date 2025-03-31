Left Menu

Marine Le Pen Found Guilty of EU Funds Misuse

A French court found Marine Le Pen guilty of misappropriating EU funds, potentially barring her from the 2027 presidential race. Prosecutors seek a five-year public office ban. Le Pen claims a political plot akin to Trump's allegations. The misused funds were for party staff, not administrative errors.

Marine Le Pen

In a significant legal development, a French court has found Marine Le Pen, the prominent far-right leader, guilty of misappropriating European Union funds. This ruling, potentially disqualifying her from the 2027 presidential race, could significantly influence France's political landscape.

Prosecutors have urged for an immediate five-year ban from public office for Le Pen, citing a 'provisional execution' measure. Although judges have discretion over this request, an automatic ban would critically impact Le Pen, who has been a leading contender in presidential polls and has stated her intent for one final attempt at the presidency in 2027.

Le Pen has dismissed the proceedings as a 'political death' conspiracy, reminiscent of claims by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The case accused Le Pen and her party of diverting European Parliament funds for local party use, allegations which she insists are a narrow interpretation of funds' legitimate usage. Judge Benedicte de Perthuis confirmed the funds were wrongly used to reduce party costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

