In a landmark decision on Monday, a French court found far-right leader Marine Le Pen guilty of misappropriating EU funds, stirring the political scene in France. Such a verdict threatens to derail her bid for the 2027 presidential race, raising questions about her future political aspirations.

The ruling could potentially see Le Pen, head of the National Rally (RN), barred from public office for up to five years, an outcome pushed by prosecutors. Although the judge has yet to unveil the specifics of her sentence, this could signal an abrupt end to her political journey as she had planned for 2027 to be her final presidential run.

The case, which implicated Le Pen along with other former EU lawmakers and parliamentary assistants, accused them of diverting EU funds for party gains rather than personal enrichment. The judgment further cements Le Pen's contested position in the political landscape, with ongoing allegations echoing those of American politics.

