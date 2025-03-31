Left Menu

Political Upheaval: Marine Le Pen's Conviction Shakes France

A French court has convicted far-right leader Marine Le Pen of misappropriating EU funds, potentially barring her from the 2027 presidential race. The decision threatens to disrupt French politics, with anticipated sentencing impacting Le Pen's future in public office and her hope to contest the presidency again.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:18 IST
Marine Le Pen

In a landmark decision on Monday, a French court found far-right leader Marine Le Pen guilty of misappropriating EU funds, stirring the political scene in France. Such a verdict threatens to derail her bid for the 2027 presidential race, raising questions about her future political aspirations.

The ruling could potentially see Le Pen, head of the National Rally (RN), barred from public office for up to five years, an outcome pushed by prosecutors. Although the judge has yet to unveil the specifics of her sentence, this could signal an abrupt end to her political journey as she had planned for 2027 to be her final presidential run.

The case, which implicated Le Pen along with other former EU lawmakers and parliamentary assistants, accused them of diverting EU funds for party gains rather than personal enrichment. The judgment further cements Le Pen's contested position in the political landscape, with ongoing allegations echoing those of American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

