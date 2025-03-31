Prominent Congress Leader Girija Vyas Injured in Aarti Accident

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Girija Vyas suffered burn injuries during an incident at her Udaipur residence on Monday. She was performing 'aarti' when her 'dupatta' ignited, reportedly from a nearby lamp.

Following the accident, Vyas, aged 79, was promptly taken to a private hospital in Udaipur for initial medical attention and later transferred to Ahmedabad for further treatment.

Known for her tenure as a prominent Congress leader, Vyas has significantly contributed to the state and central governments and has served as the National Commission for Women Chairperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)