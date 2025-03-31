Imran Khan: Nobel Aspirant Despite Controversy
Imran Khan, a former Pakistani Prime Minister currently imprisoned, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in human rights and democracy. The nomination was announced by the Pakistan World Alliance in collaboration with Norway's Partiet Sentrum. Despite legal issues, Khan continues to enjoy significant global recognition.
Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, currently serving a prison sentence, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by an advocacy group associated with Norway's Partiet Sentrum.
The nomination, announced on social media by Partiet Sentrum, is for Khan's work in advancing human rights and democracy in Pakistan. Khan, 72, has faced multiple legal challenges, with recent charges leading to his incarceration since August 2023. He has denied all allegations, alleging political bias.
The nomination comes as the Nobel Committee begins its annual process of picking a laureate from hundreds of nominees, a decision expected eight months later. Khan had previously been considered for the same honor in 2019 for promoting peace in South Asia.
