Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy Amid Judicial Setback
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was handed a five-year ban from running for office after being convicted of embezzlement. This ruling potentially excludes her from the 2027 presidential race unless an appeal overturns the decision. The verdict has sparked outrage among her supporters and political allies.
Marine Le Pen, the prominent leader of France's far-right National Rally party, faces a significant political hurdle following her conviction for embezzling European Union funds. A French court has barred her from seeking public office for the next five years, casting doubt over her participation in the 2027 presidential election.
The ruling delivered a four-year prison sentence, with half of it suspended, alongside a hefty fine, although her appeal may alter these outcomes. Meanwhile, her immediate ban from candidacy adds pressure to her political aspirations, intensifying debate within France and among her European allies.
Political figures across Europe have expressed both condemnation and support in light of the court's decision. The ruling has stirred significant discussion on judicial impartiality and political integrity, suggesting implications for France's political landscape and the broader far-right movement.
France's Le Pen says court ruling barring her from public office is 'political' and aims to block her from 2027 election, reports AP.