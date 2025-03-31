Left Menu

Punjab Farmers' Rally: A Standoff at the Borders

Punjab farmers staged protests against a police crackdown evicting them from border points. They criticized the Punjab government and demanded action for stolen belongings. The protests, led by farmer unions, targeted residences of AAP MLAs and raised concerns over government promises and actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh/Hoshiarpur | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:13 IST
Punjab farmers mounted a formidable protest on Monday outside the residences of AAP legislators, challenging a police crackdown that had evicted them from border points at Shambhu and Khanauri.

Orchestrated by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, the demonstrations were in response to the Punjab Police's March 19 actions. Authorities detained farmer leaders returning from a pivotal meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Chandigarh, where Minimum Support Price had been the central discussion point.

Confrontations escalated in several locations, including a fracas in Jalandhar and accusations of misappropriated funds by the Punjab government. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and Bharatiya Kisan Union voiced demands and criticisms against perceived state governance failures.

