Tragedy in Lithuania: US Soldiers Found Dead in Swampy Terrain

In a tragic turn of events, three US Army soldiers were discovered dead in an armored vehicle submerged in a Lithuanian swamp, following an exhaustive six-day search operation.

The soldiers, who were part of a tactical training exercise, were reported missing last Tuesday. Despite extensive efforts involving hundreds of US and Lithuanian personnel, a fourth soldier remains unaccounted for.

The retrieval operation, supported by heavy construction equipment and military resources, underscored a relentless commitment to bringing all soldiers home. Both US Army and Lithuanian authorities are investigating the causes of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)