Le Pen's Political Future Hangs in Balance After Court Ruling

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been barred from office due to misuse of European funds, potentially eliminating her from the 2027 presidential race. She expressed skepticism about an appeal being concluded before the election, but pledged to run if the ruling is overturned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:09 IST
Marine Le Pen
  • Country:
  • France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen received a significant legal setback on Monday as a court barred her from holding office for the misuse of European funds. This ruling casts doubt on her participation in the 2027 presidential election, posing a major hurdle in her political career.

Speaking to broadcaster TF1, Le Pen lamented the decision's impact, stating, "Let's be clear, I am eliminated but in reality it's millions of French people whose voices have been eliminated." This statement underscores the broader implications of the ruling on her supporters.

Despite the setback, Le Pen remains hopeful about her political future. She affirmed that she would pursue the presidency if she manages to successfully appeal the ruling in time. However, she expressed a lack of confidence in the appeal process being resolved before the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

