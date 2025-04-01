Democrats Challenge FCC Chair's Media Probes
Democratic lawmakers began an inquiry into FCC chair Brendan Carr's investigations of CBS, NBC, and ABC. They allege Carr initiated these probes as 'sham investigations' against media disfavored by Trump and Elon Musk, accusing him of using the agency to intimidate news organizations.
On Monday, three Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives announced a probe into Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr's investigations of major media outlets like CBS, NBC, and ABC.
Democrat Representative Frank Pallone criticized Carr, accusing him of launching 'sham investigations' into media outlets disfavored by former President Trump and his advisor Elon Musk. Pallone emphasized the actions were meant to 'target and intimidate news organizations.'
The lawmakers' letter to Carr demanded he provide records of any travel with Trump and visits to Trump's Florida residence, asserting he has misused the agency's power.
