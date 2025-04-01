Marine Le Pen Barred from 2027 French Presidential Race in Groundbreaking Ruling

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has been banned from running in the 2027 presidential election following her conviction for embezzlement. The court's landmark decision is set to have far-reaching effects on French politics and has intensified global discussions on judicial involvement in politics.

Le Pen, 56, intends to appeal the ruling she describes as politically motivated and designed to derail her presidential bid. Despite the setback, she vows to fight for her political future, highlighting a growing global tension where right-wing leaders criticize judges for interfering in political matters.

This judicial development has been met with condemnation from international far-right figures while renewing debates on the judiciary's role in upholding democratic norms. Le Pen's appeal, which might take considerable time, leaves the far-right's strategy for the 2027 election uncertain, potentially positioning Jordan Bardella as a candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)